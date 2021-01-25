Moline's evening forecast: Periods of snow. Gusty winds at times in the evening. Areas of blowing snow. Low 27F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 17.35. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 21.25. Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 11.36. 5 degrees is today'…
Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. A 24-degree low is…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 19.47. 27 degrees is…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 20.68. 14 degrees is…
It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Expect clea…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 21.88. 16 degrees …
Moline's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 5F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with tempera…
For the drive home in Moline: A few clouds. Low 12F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures …