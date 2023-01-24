 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Moline: Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Wednesday, Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Full details on Iowa's latest winter storm

Full details on Iowa's latest winter storm

Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow in Iowa Wednesday and Thursday as the latest storm system works over us. From timing to snow totals, we've got everything you need to know in our latest forecast.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News