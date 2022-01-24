Moline's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low -3F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at . A -12-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
