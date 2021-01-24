Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 17.95. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.