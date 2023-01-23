 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

