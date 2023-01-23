Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow in Iowa Wednesday and Thursday as the latest storm system works over us. From timing to snow totals, we've got everything you need to know in our latest forecast.
Scattered rain and snow across the state this morning, but we'll see activity wind down as we go through the day. Find out how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end here.
No snow showers today, but they're coming back! See when our next snow chance will begin, when it will end, and how much will fall in our weekend forecast.
