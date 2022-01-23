Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Occasional snow showers. Low 11F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -3 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
