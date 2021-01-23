This evening's outlook for Moline: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
