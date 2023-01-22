This evening's outlook for Moline: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
