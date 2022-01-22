Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This evening in Moline: Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 11F. SSW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . A 10-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

