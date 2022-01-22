This evening in Moline: Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 11F. SSW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . A 10-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
A combination of very cold temperatures and gusty winds are going to make for a rough few days across Iowa. Check out how cold it's going to feel in our latest forecast.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low tempe…
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
- Updated
Snow is expected to greatly slow travel across the state Friday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Today's forecasted low…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. A 11-degree low is forecaste…
Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…