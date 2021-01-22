Moline's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 5F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 19.69. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 21.88. 16 degrees …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 22.43. A 24-degree l…
Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 11.36. 5 degrees is today'…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 20.68. 14 degrees is…
It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Expect clea…
It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
This evening in Moline: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Moline people should be prepared f…