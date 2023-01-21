Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Snow showers. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. It will be a cold day in Moline Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.