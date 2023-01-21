This evening's outlook for Moline: Snow showers. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. It will be a cold day in Moline Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
