Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 13F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
A combination of very cold temperatures and gusty winds are going to make for a rough few days across Iowa. Check out how cold it's going to feel in our latest forecast.
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
Snow is expected to greatly slow travel across the state Friday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.