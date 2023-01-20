This evening in Moline: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
