This evening's outlook for Moline: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 21.88. 16 degrees …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 22.43. A 24-degree l…
Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast bri…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 20.68. 14 degrees is…
Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
This evening in Moline: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a …
For the drive home in Moline: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulati…
It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Expect clea…