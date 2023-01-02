Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Looking ahead, Moline temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
