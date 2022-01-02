Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Clear skies. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
