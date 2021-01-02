 Skip to main content
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 28.54. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

