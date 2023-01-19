 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Moline Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

