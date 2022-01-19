Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This evening in Moline: Bitterly cold. A few clouds. Low around 0F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest.

Local Weather

