This evening in Moline: Bitterly cold. A few clouds. Low around 0F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Snow is expected to greatly slow travel across the state Friday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
A combination of very cold temperatures and gusty winds are going to make for a rough few days across Iowa. Check out how cold it's going to feel in our latest forecast.
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25. 8 degrees is today's low. Saturday's winds could be brisk, w…
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Today's forecasted low…
It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We wil…