Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.