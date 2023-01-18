Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Occasional rain tapering to a few showers late. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Thursday, Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.