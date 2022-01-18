Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -2 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Snow is expected to greatly slow travel across the state Friday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25. 8 degrees is today's low. Saturday's winds could be brisk, w…
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low tempe…
It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We wil…
Moline's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 19F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of…