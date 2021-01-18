Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 19.08. 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.