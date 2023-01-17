This evening's outlook for Moline: Cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Moline Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Cold and breezy today, but a warming trend is expected for the holiday weekend. Rain will be making a comeback though. Get all the details on today through MLK Day in our latest forecast.
Dry during the day today, but showers are expected to return with a cold front. Find out when the rain and snow chance will begin, when the activity will peak, and what will happen to temperatures here.
One cold front has already come through, but another will work over us this afternoon, keeping the chance for rain and snow going and dropping temperatures even more. Get all the details here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.