Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Moline Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

