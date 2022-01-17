For the drive home in Moline: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
