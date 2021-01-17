Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Mostly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 25.16. 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.