Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 21-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph.

Local Weather

