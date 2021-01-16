This evening in Moline: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20.13. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 18.63. We'll see a…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast bri…
Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up in…
Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees …
It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 22.56. A 19-degree low is …
This evening's outlook for Moline: A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing…
Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…