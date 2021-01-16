Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20.13. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.