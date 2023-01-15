Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.