Moline's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Moline will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Cold and breezy today, but a warming trend is expected for the holiday weekend. Rain will be making a comeback though. Get all the details on today through MLK Day in our latest forecast.
Dry during the day today, but showers are expected to return with a cold front. Find out when the rain and snow chance will begin, when the activity will peak, and what will happen to temperatures here.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
One cold front has already come through, but another will work over us this afternoon, keeping the chance for rain and snow going and dropping temperatures even more. Get all the details here.
Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees.…