Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Moline will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

