Moline's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 19F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Snow is expected to greatly slow travel across the state Friday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Roadways in the Quad-City metropolitan area are covered in ice according to both Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.