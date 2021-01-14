For the drive home in Moline: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Friday, Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
