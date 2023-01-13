 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: A mostly clear sky. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

