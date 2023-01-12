 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Moline's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Moline Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News