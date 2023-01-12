Moline's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Moline Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Catching a break from the snow today, but another round looks to work over us this weekend. Find out when the chance begins, how long it will last, and how much snow is expected to fall here.
Dry during the day today, but showers are expected to return with a cold front. Find out when the rain and snow chance will begin, when the activity will peak, and what will happen to temperatures here.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
One cold front has already come through, but another will work over us this afternoon, keeping the chance for rain and snow going and dropping temperatures even more. Get all the details here.
