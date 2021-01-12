Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
