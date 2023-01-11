This evening's outlook for Moline: Overcast. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline tomorrow. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
