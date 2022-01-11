Moline's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
