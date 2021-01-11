 Skip to main content
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

