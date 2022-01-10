This evening's outlook for Moline: Clear. Low 1F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Moline Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Roadways in the Quad-City metropolitan area are covered in ice according to both Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
- Updated
Strong winds will cause blowing snow and very low "feels like" temperatures across Iowa through Thursday morning. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. 12 degrees is today's…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 14. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 4. Today's forecasted low …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel even colder at 5. A -11-degree low is fore…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12. 1 degree is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Moli…
Winter weather alerts stretched from coast to coast Thursday with over 100 million people impacted as multiple storm systems are forecast to move across the US over the next 48 hours.