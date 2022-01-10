 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Clear. Low 1F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Moline Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News