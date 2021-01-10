Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 26.75. A 25-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
