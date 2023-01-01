This evening in Moline: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Monday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Monday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
