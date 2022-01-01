For the drive home in Moline: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 3F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at . -2 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all in the forecast for Eastern Iowa today. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
