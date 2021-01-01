Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Snow in the evening will give way to some clearing overnight. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27.41. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.