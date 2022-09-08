The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday for much of the area. Give yourself a couple of extra minutes to get to work or school. Find out what's expected for the rest of the day here.
Fog around once again this morning, but it will all be gone by 9:30 a.m. Temperatures on the rise for Thursday. See how warm it will get and find out when rain will return in our latest forecast.
Dry during the day Friday, but rain chances begin tonight and will increase for Saturday as our next cold front moves in. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
The Moline area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. There is a 52% chance of ra…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Moline. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly c…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear ski…
Temperatures will continue to rise today. More cloud cover around as well and a chance for showers is coming back for tomorrow. See how Friday evening plans are looking in our latest forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. To…