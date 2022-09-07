The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Moline, IL
