Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2022 in Moline, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.