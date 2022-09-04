Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Moline. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front works over us this afternoon, scattered showers and storms are expected. A couple could produce hail and damaging wind. Full details on the timing and threats in our latest forecast.
Storms have cleared the Quad Cities for now, but off and on showers and storms are expected through the early evening hours. The chance for severe storms is small, but not zero.
Temperatures will continue to rise today. More cloud cover around as well and a chance for showers is coming back for tomorrow. See how Friday evening plans are looking in our latest forecast.
Sunny skies with above normal temperatures today. The warming trend will continue on Thursday. Find out how warm it will get and when there's a chance for showers and storms in our updated forecast.
Dry during the day Friday, but rain chances begin tonight and will increase for Saturday as our next cold front moves in. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
The Moline area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. There is a 52% chance of ra…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will s…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today'…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…