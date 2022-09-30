Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Moline, IL

Moline folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
