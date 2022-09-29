Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Moline, IL

Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.