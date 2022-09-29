Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Moline, IL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

