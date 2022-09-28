Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Below normal temperatures for the first day of fall Thursday. Dry as well, but rain will already be coming back for Friday. The latest on the timing and expected temperatures in our weather update.
With another cold front moving in, temperatures are going down even more today and tonight. Will it be even colder Wednesday? Find out this and when rain chances will return in our updated forecast.
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.
Moline will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. It s…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 21% …
Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today…
It will be a warm day in Moline. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Today's conditions are…
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Moline's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Moline will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach…
Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies ar…